All About 'Clade 9': New Variant Of Chickenpox-Causing Virus Detected In India

Clade 9 is a common strain in circulation in Germany, the UK and the USA. (Representational)

Clade 9, a new variant of chickenpox, has been detected in India. The National Institute of Virology (NIV) has discovered the new variant, causing varicella-zoster virus (VZV). Scientists have detected Clade 9 for the first time in the country while carrying out a study of monkeypox. The research was published on September 6, in the recent issue of the Annals of Medicine journal. While the study focused on the genomic characterisation of VZV, the researchers found this virus in suspected mpox cases among children and adults.

Clade 9 has been the most common strain in circulation in Germany, the UK and the USA.

Varicella-zoster virus (VZV)

The World Health Organization (WHO) claims it VZV is responsible for the highly contagious chickenpox. The global health organisation stated that VZV is a member of the herpesvirus family. The transmission of this virus reportedly occurs via droplets, aerosols, or direct contact with respiratory secretions.

WHO states that the virus causes mild disorder in children and tends to be more severe among adults. Chickenpox, also known as varicella, is "characterized by an itchy rash, usually starting on the scalp and face and initially accompanied by fever and malaise."

The study revealed that while Clade 1 and Clade 5 have been previously found in India, Clade 9 has been detected for the first time.

Symptoms

Rash, fever, headache, loss of appetite, fatigue and an overall sense of ill health are the common symptoms of Clade 9. The chickenpox rashes appear only two to three weeks after exposure to the virus. Before the advent of rashes, the infected person may develop fever, body ache and headache.

Prevention

As of now, the experts couldn't find any severity of infection between Clade 9 and its previous variants.

Dr Vineeta Taneja, Internal Medicine Director, Fortis Hospital, told Hindustan Times that getting vaccinated is the most effective way to prevent chickenpox. Apart from this, we must also practice good hygiene and regular handwashing.