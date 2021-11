CIA Director Willaim Burns and Russian Security Council Chief discussed "Russian-American relations"

US Central Intelligence Agency chief William Burns met with the head of Russia's powerful Security Council for talks in Moscow on Tuesday, the council's press service said.

Burns and Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev discussed "Russian-American relations", it said in a terse statement.

