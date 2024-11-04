Hollywood Actor's Big Revelation In Powerful Endorsement For Kamala Harris

Hollywood actor Chloe Grace Moretz has come out as a gay woman and endorsed Democratic nominee Kamala Harris for the upcoming US Presidential election. The Kick-Ass star announced her support for Harris and her running mate Tim Walz, adding that she voted early in the 2024 election.

“I voted early and I voted for Kamala Harris,” the 27-year-old wrote on Instagram. “There is so much on the line this election.”

Ms Moretz underlined her stance on issues such as women's and LGBTQ+ rights, which she believes Harris will safeguard. “I believe the government has no right over my body as a woman, and that the decisions over my body should come only from myself and my doctor. Kamala Harris will protect that for us,” she wrote.

Coming out as a gay woman, Ms Moretz spoke from her personal experience as a member of the LGBTQ+ community. “I believe in the need for legal protections that protect the LGBTQ+ community as a gay woman. We need protections in this country and to have access to the care we need and deserve,” she shared.

As the presidential election approaches, LGBTQ+ rights have emerged as a significant issue. Thirty-eight percent of Americans consider LGBTQ+ rights in their voting decisions and 30 percent indicate they would only support a candidate who aligns with them on these issues, according to a survey.

Vice President Kamala Harris has supported LGBTQ+ rights for years, focusing on marriage equality and anti-discrimination protections. As San Francisco's district attorney in 2004, she officiated early same-sex marriages under Mayor Gavin Newsom's directive, though these were later overturned. When California's Proposition 8, banning same-sex marriage, went to court, Harris, as attorney general, refused to defend it, calling it unconstitutional.

Harris also created a hate crime unit to protect LGBTQ+ youth and opposed the “panic defence,” which allowed leniency for defendants who claimed to be provoked by a victim's sexual orientation. In the Senate, she pushed anti-discrimination policies for LGBTQ+ people and backed Title IX expansions for LGBTQ+ students, which were ultimately blocked by the Supreme Court.

Her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, has a strong record on LGBTQ+ advocacy, dating back to his support for gay-straight alliances in schools during the 1990s.

Republican candidate Donald Trump's stance on LGBTQ rights has shifted over the years. While he once supported domestic partnerships and pledged to protect the community in 2016, his administration later rolled back protections for transgender people, banning some from military service and reversing policies on bathroom access. Recently, Trump has focused on restricting gender-affirming care for minors. His running mate, Ohio senator JD Vance, also backs limits on gender-affirming care and opposes the “X” gender marker on passports.