Chinese Woman Sues Daughter, Son-In-Law For $26,000 For Raising Their Son For 5 Years

She provided childcare from February 2018 to July 2023 (Representational Image: Pexels)

A Chinese woman has filed a lawsuit against her daughter and son-in-law and is demanding $26,000 compensation for taking care of her grandson for five years, the South China Morning Post reported. The woman, known by her surname Duan from Guangan City in Sichuan province, located in southwestern China provided care for her grandson from February 2018 to July 2023.

The media outlet reported that Duan's daughter, surnamed Hu, and her son-in-law, surnamed Zhu did not have time for their child, whose age is not disclosed. The couple were employed in the city of Chengdu and they sent Duan a monthly stipend of 1,000 yuan (US$135) and a childcare fee of 2,000 yuan.

After five years of providing childcare without complaint, she decided that she deserved further compensation. She asked the couple to pay her $26,000. Hu promised to pay 50,000 yuan (US$6,800) to her mother and they signed an agreement, the media outlet reported.

However, Hu did not complete the payment despite frequent reminders by her mother. Then Duan sued the couple.

The court said that she did not have a legal obligation to take care of her grandson but acknowledged her entitlement to a childcare fee from the couple. However, the court also found the amount she demanded was excessive and decided to revise it to 82,500 yuan.

Zhu in a statement said that Duan had filed the lawsuit because he is currently involved in a divorce dispute.

The story gained attention on Chinese social media and many praised the grandmother for suing the couple. Many social media users said that she was right to ask for proper childcare compensation.

A user wrote, "The compensation she requests is right."

"She is wise, her purpose is to protect and fight for her daughter," another user commented.

