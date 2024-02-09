Chinese Woman Slapped By Father-in-Law For Requesting Visit To Her Parents

Her wish to see parents after three years met with father-in-law's slap.

A shocking story has gone viral on mainland Chinese social media, detailing the abuse faced by a woman named Zhou for wanting to visit her parents during the Lunar New Year. According to the South China Morning Post, Zhou, a native of Guizhou province, married a man from Anhui province. When she expressed her desire to visit her parents, whom she hadn't seen in three years, her father-in-law responded with a slap and a dismissive remark: "A married daughter is like spilled water. Stop always thinking about visiting your family."

Zhou, understandably upset by the disrespect towards her family and herself, stood her ground. Ignoring her father-in-law's disapproval, she and her husband embarked on a 1,600-kilometer journey to visit her parents. The trip proved to be a turning point, with Zhou and her husband ultimately deciding to relocate to Guizhou permanently, according to the newspaper.

Lunar New Year, also known as Spring Festival in China, is one of the most significant and widely celebrated holidays for Chinese people. It marks the beginning of a new year on the lunisolar calendar and traditionally signifies the start of spring.

Zhou, yearning to visit her parents after minimal contact in three years of marriage, faced a heated confrontation when expressing her desire. After a disrespectful response from her father-in-law, Zhou asserted her independence, leading to a physical altercation where she was slapped for the first time. Despite her husband's attempt to justify the act, Zhou, feeling unappreciated by his family, decided to move back to her own family's hometown. This decision, accompanied by selling their flat, highlighted the strain in their marital relationship. The incident gained attention and 43,000 comments on Douyin, sparking diverse opinions on mainland social media.

"What an ancient father-in-law. Doesn't he know it's 2024?" One online observer said.

"How would the father-in-law feel if his daughter did not visit him?" Another person wrote.