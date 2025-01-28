Chinese Woman Pregnant With 9 Fetuses Loses Them All After Complications

In a tragic turn of events, a Chinese woman who initially conceived nine fetuses and underwent two surgeries to remove seven of them last year has now lost the remaining two babies due to a serious infection, according to a report in South China Morning Post. The 25-year-old woman, identified only by her surname Hou, had gained headlines in China last year when news of her unusual pregnancy was revealed.

According to a video posted by the woman's husband on social media, she was in the mid-stage of pregnancy, carrying twins, when one of the twins suffered from oligohydramnios ( a condition when there is little amniotic fluid around the fetus).

"Doctors said the infection was too serious and there is a high risk. We had to take the option of saving the adult's life and giving up the babies. If we did not act in a timely manner, the mother's life would be put in danger," the husband said.

Initially, in November, Hou underwent a procedure to reduce the number of embryos from nine to two, in hopes of a safer pregnancy. The couple also cited the challenges of raising multiple children as one of the reasons to opt for fetal reduction.

'Anguish of losing babies'

However, after losing the remaining fetuses, Hou appeared distraught saying "complete darkness" had engulfed her.

"Upon hearing this news, I saw a complete darkness in front of me. I have been trying hard for such a long time, but I still cannot keep my babies in the end," Hou said.

"My waters breaking led to this no-turning-back outcome. I have not experienced the happiness of becoming a mother, but already suffered the anguish of losing babies."

As per Hou's husband, she was diagnosed with uterine cysts and endometrial polyps, nearly a year after getting married, which made conception difficult. After a medical assessment, she underwent ovulation induction therapy in early October last year and became pregnant later that month.

By late November, the doctors confirmed that the pregnancy had stabilized and allowed Hou to return home, only for the tragedy to strike a couple of months later.