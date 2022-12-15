Chinese Student Charged With Stalking In US For Threatening A Person

The authorities identified the student as Xiaolei Wu, 25. (Representational)

A Chinese student in the United States has been arrested for insulting a person who was spreading fliers in support of democracy in China, the US Justice Department said today.

"A Berklee College of Music student, who is citizen of the People's Republic of China (PRC), has been arrested and charged with stalking in connection with threatening and harassing communications he allegedly made towards an individual who posted fliers in support of democracy in China," the Justice Department said in a press release.

The authorities identified the student as Xiaolei Wu, 25. He has been charged with one count of stalking and will make an initial appearance in federal court in Boston, Massachusetts, later in the afternoon, the release added.

The Justice Department said Xiaolei has been living in Boston while attending the Berklee College of Music.

"The Department of Justice will always defend the right to engage in free speech and political expression. We allege that Wu's threatening and harassing behaviour was not free speech. Rather, it was an attempt to silence and intimidate the activist's expressed views dissenting of the PRC," said United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins.

"We will not tolerate threats, harassment or any other repression attempts against those peacefully promoting their ideas, doing their jobs, or expressing their opinions. Freedom of speech is a constitutional right here in the United States and we will protect and defend it at all costs," Rollins added.

Joseph Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI, Boston Division said "the FBI arrested Xiaolei Wu for repeatedly threatening and infringing on the rights of a civic activist who spoke out against the ruling Communist Party of China."

"This case also highlight's the FBI's ongoing commitment to protecting the exercise of free speech for all citizens and our efforts to bring to justice anyone who tries to infringe on those rights," he added.

The charge of stalking provides for a sentence up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to USD 250,000.

