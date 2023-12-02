Chinese School Makes 6-Year-Old Girl Wash Dishes For 20 Days, Expels Her After Father's Complaint

The girl was made to wash the dishes of 25 children for 3 weeks. (Representative pic)

A 6-year-old girl in China, who was made to wash dishes at school for three weeks, was expelled after her father filed a complaint. According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the girl's father surnamed Yu, uploaded a video on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, claiming that his daughter was made to wash the dishes of 25 children for straight 21 days at her kindergarten.

"In the beginning, she would come home drenched in sweat, saying how tired she was," the father said, as per SCMP. "One night, she woke up in the middle of the night and said, 'Daddy, I don't want to go to kindergarten anymore. I'm too tired from washing dishes. While other kids were playing, I was left alone to wash the dishes'" he added.

Mr Yu described his daughter's teacher as "malicious". He said that after he raised the issue with the kindergarten, he was told that the girl was made to wash the dishes to make her tough and added that she was too "lively".

"The kindergarten's justification was that they wanted to toughen up my kid. They also claimed that she was too 'lively' and she would only have a nap when she was tired," the man said.

Mr Yu also claimed that once he raised the issue, his daughter became a target of bullies and was eventually expelled. "After I exposed the incident, the kindergarten started to take revenge on my kid," the father claimed.

Also Read | 90-Year-Old Woman, Declared Dead At Brazilian Hospital, Found Alive In Morgue

The child's grandparents found out about the expulsion when they went to the school to pick up their granddaughter. "We were left in the dark, provided no reason or prior notice from the kindergarten," Mr Yu said, adding, "To date, the teacher has not faced me or offered any explanation".

The kindergarten, on the other hand, has said that the school would start legal proceedings against the girl's father for spreading false information and tarnishing the institution's reputation. According to SCMP, a legal advisor to the kindergarten said that it had never engaged in illegal or inappropriate conduct towards children. The advisor also added that the school retains the right to expel a student if she fails to follow the rules and regulations.

On November 23, the local education authority announced that it would investigate the incident.