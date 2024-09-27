Advertisement

Chinese Navy Aircraft Carrier Spotted In Pacific For 7 Days, Says Japan

Liaoning and a few accompanying Chinese Navy vessels were spotted sailing and conducting aircraft landing drills in the waters about 280 to 1,020 km (174 to 634 miles) southwest of Japan's Okinotori island, the ministry said.

File photo of China's Liaoning aircraft carrier
Tokyo:

Japan's defence ministry said on Friday that it has spotted Chinese Navy aircraft carrier "Liaoning" in the Pacific Ocean for the past seven days.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Liaoning Aircraft Carrier, Liaoning Spotted Pacific Ocean, Liaoning Japan
