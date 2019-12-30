China Jails Scientist Who Gene-Edited Babies: Report

He Jiankui announced birth of twins whose genes had been altered to confer immunity to HIV. (File)

China on Monday sentenced the doctor who claimed to be behind the world's first gene-edited babies to three years in prison for illegal medical practice, state media reported.

He Jiankui, who shocked the scientific community last year by announcing the birth of twins whose genes had allegedly been altered to confer immunity to HIV, was also fined 3 million yuan ($429,559), the official Xinhua news agency said Monday.