Advertisement

Chinese Diplomat, Seen As Potential Foreign Minister, Being Probed: Report

Liu was taken away after returning to Beijing in late July from a work trip overseas, WSJ reported, citing the people familiar with the matter.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Chinese Diplomat, Seen As Potential Foreign Minister, Being Probed: Report
Chinese diplomat Liu Jianchao.

Liu Jianchao, a senior Chinese diplomat widely seen as a potential foreign minister, has been taken away by authorities for questioning, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.

Liu was taken away after returning to Beijing in late July from a work trip overseas, WSJ reported, citing the people familiar with the matter.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Liu Jianchao, Liu Jianchao Questioning
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com