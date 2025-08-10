Chinese Diplomat, Seen As Potential Foreign Minister, Being Probed: Report

Chinese diplomat Liu Jianchao.
Liu Jianchao, a senior Chinese diplomat widely seen as a potential foreign minister, has been taken away by authorities for questioning, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.
Liu was taken away after returning to Beijing in late July from a work trip overseas, WSJ reported, citing the people familiar with the matter.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
