Chinese Company Under Probe For Paying Employees In Vouchers Instead Of Money

A Chinese company, Motian Vitality City, is under investigation after sparking outrage online for paying its employees in consumer vouchers instead of cash, South China Morning Post reported. An employee from Jilin province revealed that the shopping centre issued vouchers valued between 10 to 500 yuan (roughly Rs 119- 5,968). According to company instructions, the vouchers can be redeemed for various purposes, including payment of property management fees, purchasing select properties and parking spaces owned by the group at discounted rates, and buying goods at a specific Motian Vitality City mall in the employee's city until year-end.

The employee further disclosed that other companies within the same conglomerate, including real estate, taxi services, and property management firms, also adopted this unconventional payment method, using vouchers instead of cash to compensate their employees.

"These are the salary amounts for my three months' hard work," he said.

A mall staff member revealed to Chinese Business View that the vouchers have limited usability, being accepted by only select shops, primarily restaurants and clothing stores. Further, if an item purchased with a voucher is valued lower than the voucher itself, no change is given.

"Many colleagues have mortgages and car loans, and young kids and old parents to support. We are helpless with these vouchers," the employee said.

The revelation ignited widespread outrage, with many condemning the company's actions. One user wrote, "Since when can a company issue their own currency? They should be severely punished." Another commented, "This doesn't feel like a modern company but a slave owner."

The local human resources and social security bureau has now launched an investigation into the matter. According to Lawyer Zhao Liangshan from Shaanxi Hengda Law Firm, the company's actions are in clear violation of China's Labour Law, which mandates that employees receive their salaries monthly in cash. China's Contract Law requires that any changes to salary, working hours, or other worker benefits must be discussed and agreed upon by the employees themselves.