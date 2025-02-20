Chinese Company Enforces 2-Minute Toilet Breaks, Imposes Fine For Violators

A Chinese company, Three Brothers Machine Manufacturing, has implemented a strict "Toilet Usage Management Rule" starting February 11. Employees are now only allowed to use the restroom during designated time slots, with a two-minute limit per visit. The company claims this policy aims to boost workplace discipline, efficiency, and employee morale, citing the ancient medical text "Huang Di Nei Jing" (Yellow Emperor's Inner Canon) as inspiration, South China Morning Post reported.

This 2,000-year-old text is a foundational work in traditional Chinese medicine. It emphasises the importance of balance and harmony in maintaining health. According to the Yangcheng Evening News, the company believes this policy will promote employees' overall well-being.

According to the company's policy, workers are allowed to use the toilet during designated time slots, which include before 8:00 a.m., 10:30 a.m. to 10:40 a.m., 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m. to 3:40 p.m., and 5:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Additionally, employees on overtime shifts are permitted to use the facilities after 9:00 p.m. Outside these scheduled times, employees are only allowed to use the toilet in urgent situations and must limit their time to two minutes.

The company has taken its toilet regulations further by imposing strict bans on toilet use during certain morning and afternoon periods, even for employees working overtime. However, employees with special physical conditions that require bathroom access during these restricted times can apply to the HR department for permission, but they will be docked pay for the time spent. To enforce this policy, the company will monitor employees through surveillance cameras and impose a fine of 100 yuan on anyone caught violating the rule.

The company's toilet policy was set to be tested until the end of February, with plans for official implementation on March 1. An employee, who wished to remain anonymous, confirmed the policy's validity to the media, but the report didn't mention the company's workforce size.

Lawyer Chen Shixing from Guangdong Yiyue Law Firm argued that the policy violates labour laws by putting employees' health at risk. According to Chen, labour laws require that any changes to salaries, working hours, rest periods, holidays, or safety protocols must be discussed and agreed upon by all employees or their representatives. Mr Chen said that workers have the right to criticize and report any policies that threaten their safety and well-being.

The restrictive toilet usage policy has been met with widespread criticism and outrage. One user wrote, "Anyone with common sense can see this rule is an arbitrary decision made by its management. It exemplifies an authoritarian approach in this enterprise, suggesting a harsh management style towards its employees."

Another commented, "It is unscrupulous! It even claims to be based on Huang Di Nei Jing. However, that text advises against working after dusk and emphasises the need for ample rest. Isn't the company ignoring that?"