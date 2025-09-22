Chinese Businesswoman Gives Rs 3.6 Crore To Employee To Settle Divorce

A Chinese businesswoman, smitten with her younger married employee, gave him 3 million yuan, approximately Rs 3.6 crore, to help him divorce his wife and compensate her.

The businesswoman, surnamed Zhu, runs a company in Chongqing. A younger man, He, joined her company as an employee, and over time, Zhu developed an interest in him. Although both were married, they got into a romantic relationship, according to the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

Their relationship grew, and they both decided to make plans for their future together, including figuring out how they could both leave their current spouses to start a new life. He and his wife, Chen, also had a child together. So, Zhu helped He with a hefty amount to compensate his wife.

But eventually, they decided to part ways after living together for a year. Over time, they realised they did not get along well and decided to break up because they felt they were not compatible as a couple.

After their breakup, Zhu asked He and his wife to return Rs 3.6 crore. The couple disagreed, and she decided to take the matter to court.

In the first trial, the court agreed with Zhu. The judges ruled that the money violated "public order and good customs" and deemed it an invalid gift, ordering He and Chen to repay Zhu.

However, He and Chen appealed the decision. In the higher court, the judges ruled that Zhu did not provide enough proof that she had actually given the money as a gift to Chen. Because of this, her claim to get the money back was rejected.

The higher court said that the 3 million yuan was not a personal gift from Zhu. Instead, it was money given on his behalf of He to pay for divorce compensation and support for his child. The court also stated that Zhu acted unethically by requesting the return of the money after providing financial support to help He obtain a divorce.

Earlier, another Chinese woman fell in love with a married man. In 2022, she paid 1.2 million yuan (about Rs 1.4 crore) to his wife as a "divorce fee" to convince her to leave her husband. At first, the wife accepted the money but later refused to go through with the divorce.