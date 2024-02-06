Chinese Boy Runs Back Into Burning Home 4 Times To Save Father, Grandmother

The cause of the blaze remains unknown. (Representative pic)

A young Chinese boy is being praised online after returning to his burning home four times to save his father and grandmother. According to the South China Morning Post, the incident took place on January 21. A video going viral on a Chinese social media platform showed the boy's smoke-blacked face and hands. The boy, identified as Yangyang, remained calm when a fire ripped through his home. He even managed to call the cops before rushing back inside the burning house to save his semi-conscious father and his grandmother.

In the early hours of January 21, Yangyang was woken up by his father calling for help from his bedroom. When the young boy arrived, he found that his father was semi-conscious and unable to move. Yangyang then ran to his grandmother's room to wake her up, and they moved the father to the living room together.

Thinking his father and grandmother were safe, the boy then ran out of the burning house to call the fire department. However, after hanging up the phone, he realised they had not followed him out of the building.

As per SCMP, the boy then rushed back to the living room, checked that his father was alive, and pulled his terrified grandmother out of the house. He then circled back to save his father.

As the living room was full of dense smoke and flames, the young boy reportedly returned four times before getting his semi-conscious father to safety.

The cause of the blaze remains unknown. Speaking to a local media outlet, the boy's aunt, identified as Cui, said, "My nephew is very kind-hearted and brave".

The young boy's bravery also received praise online on Chinese social media platforms. "This child is the family's saviour," wrote one user. "He is not afraid of the fire, but is more scared to lose his father and grandmother," said another.

Meanwhile, as per the outlet, this is not the first time a story of bravery involving a youngster has gone viral in China. Earlier, a 9-year-old boy Chinese boy was praised for his quick thinking when he performed CPR he learned from TV on his mother after a car accident. In another incident, a 10-year-old girl was hailed for discovering a banknote with a desperate plea for help written on it. Her actions helped the cops save 11 people held prisoners by criminals who had been forced to work for an illegal business.