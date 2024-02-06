US Boy, 13, Fatally Shot Grandfather On Bus Because His Leg Blocked Aisle: Cops

Another victim also suffered a "minor injury," police said.

A 13-year-old boy in the United States allegedly shot his grandfather to death following a disagreement over the man's "leg blocking the aisle" of a bus. According to The Independent, 60-year-old Richard Sanchez was killed while riding a Regional Transportation District (RTD) bus through Denver, Colorado, last week. He was just a few blocks from his home when he allegedly got into an argument with his grandson on board the bus. Police said that a "verbal exchange" had unfolded "between the suspect and victim about the victim's leg blocking the aisle on the bus, and the suspect then shot the victim".

The teenager, whose name hasn't been revealed, allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the victim. After the incident, the 60-year-old was transported to a local hospital "where he was pronounced dead," cops said in a statement. Another victim also suffered a "minor injury," police said, but they were not transported to the hospital.

The 13-year-old involved is "currently being held for investigation of First-Degree Murder, and the investigation is ongoing," police said in their statement. "The final determination of charges will be made by the Denver District Attorney's office," it added.

Meanwhile, according to The Independent, Mr Sanchez's family said that they did not find out about the 60-year-old's death until they reported him missing to the police days later. "It's been hard because we didn't know where he was at, and the whole time, he was at the hospital, and they didn't contact us," Mr Sanchez's grandson, Joseph Chavez, said. "Nobody was there with him during his last breath," he said.

Mr Joseph also added that the family is "really heartbroken" by the 60-year-old's killing and that the whole situation "feels unreal". "He was always happy. He was a really happy dude," Mr Joseph said.

