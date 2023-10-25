Tsingtao Responds To Viral Video Of Brewery Employee Urinating In A Tank

Diners are requesting beers other than Tsingtao.

As per media reports, both South Korean restaurants and consumers have rapidly developed a strong aversion to Tsingtao beer. This change in sentiment is linked to a viral video that has surfaced, suggesting that an employee at one of the company's facilities in China was shown urinating into a tank.

The video, which has accumulated millions of views on social media since it was first posted last Thursday, depicts an individual in a helmet and blue uniform climbing over the side of a high-walled container and appearing to urinate into its contents.

Tsingtao, the second-largest brewery in China and a significant exporter, has responded by alerting the authorities upon discovering the video. In a statement, the brewery emphasized, "Our company attaches high importance to the relevant video that emerged from Tsingtao Brewery No. 3 on 19 October."

It added, "At present, the batch of malt in question has been completely sealed. The company continues to strengthen its management procedures and ensure product quality."

Authorities in Pingdu, situated in Shandong province where the factory is situated, have initiated an inquiry into the incident. According to Chinese media, a source from Tsingtao revealed that neither the worker involved nor the person who recorded the video were employed directly by the brewery, The Guardian reported.

However, the business repercussions seem to be escalating.

The South Korean newspaper, JoongAng Daily, has disclosed that several restaurants, primarily those serving Chinese cuisine, have sought refunds for their Tsingtao shipments. Nevertheless, the South Korean importer of the beer reportedly denied these requests, The Guardian reported.

"I asked if we could get a refund for the Tsingtao beer we already bought, but [the importer's representative] said that's not possible," the newspaper quoted an employee at a Chinese restaurant in Seoul as saying.

According to the newspaper, the employee said diners requested beers other than Tsingtao.

After the video went viral on social media, several users reacted with anger and voiced support for the Chinese beer maker. A user wrote, "A piss that will ruin a lot of money, this worker has done some real damage here."

"Good thing I don't drink beer - but it's unimaginable if this brand is finished because of this," said another. "Is this the first time though?"

The BBC reported that the incident also led to Tsingtao's share price fall on Monday. The company's shares fell sharply when the Shanghai Stock Exchange opened on Monday morning but were trading broadly flat by the afternoon, the outlet reported.



