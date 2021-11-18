China's Xi Jinping's Book On Governance Published In Hindi

The book has already been published in English and several languages, besides in Mandarin (File)

President Xi Jinping's book on governance, highlighting his doctrine of 'Socialism with Chinese Characteristics' for modern China and philosophy of addressing its pressing issues, has been published in Hindi and several other languages of the Central Asian countries.

The first volume of ‘Xi Jinping: The Governance of China' was released in Hindi, Pashto, Dari, Sinhalese and Uzbek languages at a function at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on Wednesday, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

It has already been published in English and several languages, besides in Mandarin in the last few years.

Since he came to power in 2012, Xi, 68, has emerged as the “core” leader of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) on the lines of party founder Mao Zedong. He espoused a new ideological line called Socialism with Chinese Characteristics in the New Era.

It was broadly seen updating the ‘Socialism with Chinese Characteristics' (SCC) line first proposed by party leader Deng Xiaoping who steered the party after Mao's death, diluting the hardline Marxism in the CPC's governance ideology.

SCC, which permitted market reforms and opened the economy in a big way, was largely attributed to the rapid economic development of China, helping it to become the second-largest economy after the US.

