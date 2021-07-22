China's Opposition To Probe Into COVID-19 Origins 'Irresponsible': White House

Beijing criticized WHO's request to audit labs where first covid cases were identified including Wuhan

Chinese opposition to a World Health Organization probe into the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic is "irresponsible" and "dangerous," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday.

"Their position is irresponsible and frankly dangerous ... It's not a time to be stonewalling," Psaki told reporters, after Beijing strongly criticized a request by the WHO to audit labs in areas where the first coronavirus cases were identified, including the Chinese city of Wuhan.

