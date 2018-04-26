China's Lianyungang City Shuts Chemical Plant After State: Report

The city ordered Lianyungang Yongxing Chemical Co to close after state-run China Central Television reported its chemical plant dug an underground tunnel that was used to dump waste water from the facility into the nearby Xinyi River, the city government said.
The city said is carrying out an investigation on water pollution from 13 chemical plants around Lianyungang and will continue to crack down on pollution from its chemical sector.
Comments
© Thomson Reuters 2018
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)