Israel's 'Deep Disappointment' At China's Lack Of Condemnation Of Hamas

Israel Authorities have said nearly 1,200 people have been killed since the attacks.

Israel's foreign ministry on Friday said it expressed "deep disappointment" in a call with the Chinese envoy to the Middle East over China's lack of condemnation of Hamas's weekend attack.

"The ambassador expressed Israel's deep disappointment with Chinese announcements and statements about the recent events in the south, where there was no clear and unequivocal condemnation of the terrible massacre committed by the terrorist organization Hamas against innocent civilians and the abduction of dozens of them to Gaza," the statement said.

