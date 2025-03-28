China's Door Will 'Open Wider And Wider', Xi Tells Foreign Executives

Chinese leader Xi Jinping vowed Friday that the country's door would "open wider and wider" as he met with foreign executives in Beijing.



"China is firmly committed to advancing reform and opening up. The door of opening up will only open wider and wider," Xi told the executives, including hedge fund boss Ray Dalio and Samsung Electronics chief Lee Jae-yong.



China has sought to woo foreign businesses as it faces down a mounting trade war with the United States under President Donald Trump, who has slapped swingeing tariffs on Chinese goods.



"China is committed to high-quality development and accelerating green, digital and intelligent transformation, and has strong industrial supporting capacity," Xi said.



"Foreign enterprises in China can develop their advantages and capabilities and gain an advantage in global competition."

