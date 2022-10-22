China Enshrines Opposition To Taiwan Independence Into Its Constitution

China's five-yearly Communist Party Congress wrapped up on Saturday

China's Communist Party enshrined its opposition to Taiwanese independence in its constitution on Saturday, according to a resolution released at the end of its twice-a-decade congress.

"(The Congress) agrees to include in the Party Constitution statements on... resolutely opposing and deterring separatists seeking 'Taiwan independence'," the resolution said.

The key meeting also endorsed Xi Jinping's "core position" among its leadership.

All party members will be obliged to "uphold Comrade Xi Jinping's core position on the Party Central Committee and in the Party as a whole", according to a unanimously passed resolution on changes to the party charter.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)