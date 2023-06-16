China Woman To Return Rs 21 Lakh Donation Money After Husband Wakes Up From Coma

The family lives in Jiangsu province in eastern China.

A woman in China has decided to return $26,500 (Rs 21.7 lakh), which she received in donation from more 4,000 people, after her husband emerged from three years in vegetative stage. According to a report in South China Morning Post (SCMP), her husband Jiang Li went in to a coma after a serious car accident in 2020. Her wife, who the outlet identified with her surname Ding, had been looking after him since then. Under her care, Mr Jiang learned how to walk again and regained the ability to speak and brush his teeth.

The family lives in Jiangsu province in eastern China, as per SCMP. Ding said she is extremely happy now that her husband is out of coma.

A video clip of Mr Jiang sitting up on his bed and eating food from Ding's hands has warmed the hearts of Chinese social media users. She is also seen holding her chin to help straighten his body.

Ding has been by her husband's side every day since 2020 even after doctors said he has only a small chance of waking up.

She turned Mr Jiang's body over every two hours when he was in coma and massaged his back to prevent muscle atrophy, the SCMP report said.

When the cost of caring for Mr Jiang (hospital and medicine expenses) depleted Ding's savings, the 32-year-old launched a fundraising campaign and received more than $26,000 from 4,055 donors.

She noted down the detail of every donation she received, and told the Chinese outlet that she was touched by the kind messages from strangers.

"Your strong heart will bring a big smile. Don't give up," read one of the messages from a Good Samaritan she shared with SCMP. "I hope he can wake up soon," read another.

She did not give up on her husband and her months of providing care bore fruit when Mr Jiang woke up from his vegetative state.

In an expression of gratitude, Ding has decided to repay everyone who gave her financial support.