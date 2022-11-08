China Warns Taiwan Against 'External Collusion' Over Lithuania Chip Plan

Taiwan had announced investment of over $10 million towards chip production in Lithuania.

China has vowed resolute opposition to any efforts by Taiwan to collude with external forces and pursue independence, a spokesman of its foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

The remarks came in response to a query about a plan announced this week by the self-ruled island to invest more than $10 million towards chip production in Lithuania.

Tension in the Taiwan Strait is due to authorities of Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) colluding with external forces, the spokesman, Zhao Lijian, added at a regular briefing in the Chinese capital of Beijing.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)