China Warns Students In US To 'Be On Guard' Over 'Arbitrary Interrogations'

US has begun confiscation of personal belongings of students from China (Representational)

China on Wednesday urged its citizens studying in the United States to "be on guard" for arbitrary interrogations and detention, hours after Washington ordered the closure of the Chinese consulate in Houston.

"Recently, US law enforcement agencies have stepped up arbitrary interrogations, harassment, confiscation of personal belongings and detention targeting Chinese international students in the US," said a social media statement by the foreign ministry.

