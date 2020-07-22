China Warns Students In US To "Be On Guard" Over "Arbitrary Interrogations"

"Recently, US law enforcement agencies have stepped up harassment and detention targeting Chinese international students in the US," a foreign ministry statement said.

China Warns Students In US To 'Be On Guard' Over 'Arbitrary Interrogations'

US has begun confiscation of personal belongings of students from China (Representational)

Beijing:

China on Wednesday urged its citizens studying in the United States to "be on guard" for arbitrary interrogations and detention, hours after Washington ordered the closure of the Chinese consulate in Houston.

"Recently, US law enforcement agencies have stepped up arbitrary interrogations, harassment, confiscation of personal belongings and detention targeting Chinese international students in the US," said a social media statement by the foreign ministry.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Comments
chinese consulateHoustonChina students US

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india