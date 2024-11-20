China Unveils Next-Gen Weapons, Stealth Fighters, Drones At Airshow

China displayed its rapidly advancing military technology at the country's largest airshow in Zhuhai last week. The biennial event, which attracts global experts and industry leaders, serves as a major platform for China to demonstrate its weaponry and military might.

This year's exhibition featured a range of new hardware, including advanced fighter jets, missiles, and drones, CNN reported.

Here are some of the weapons showcased:



J35-A Stealth Fighter

China's second stealth fighter, after the J-20.

Equipped with two engines, unlike the US F-35 which has one.

Can perform air combat missions and execute precision strikes on ground and maritime targets.

Expected to have a twin navy variant soon.

HQ-19 Anti-Ballistic Missile System

A next-generation surface-to-air missile system.

Designed to intercept ballistic missiles outside the atmosphere.

Can track and intercept hypersonic glide vehicles.

Mounted on an 8x8 high-mobility vehicle and uses a "cold launch" mechanism.

Jetank Drone Mothership

A massive UAV that can carry up to six tons of payload.

Jet-powered, with a wingspan of 25 metres and a maximum takeoff weight of 16 tons.

Can launch smaller drones onto the battlefield, similar to an aircraft carrier but in the air.

Orca Stealth Drone Ship

A high-speed, 500-ton unmanned surface combat vessel.

Designed to be radar-resistant with a trimaran structure for stability in harsh seas.

Can carry out tasks such as fire strikes, air and missile defence, and anti-submarine operations.

Equipped with phased array radars, vertical launch systems, and the ability to carry multiple types of missiles.

PL-15E Air-to-Air Missile

Long-range air-to-air missile with folding tail fins for more compact storage in stealth jets.

Range of around 200 km and a speed greater than five times the speed of sound.

Comparable to the US AIM-120 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile.

Su-57 Stealth Fighter

Russia's most advanced fighter jet, which made its debut outside Russia at the Zhuhai Airshow.

Marks the growing military cooperation between China and Russia, with contracts signed for its export to other countries.

The airshow drew nearly 6 lakh visitors and secured more than 280 billion yuan in global orders.