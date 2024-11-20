China Unveils Next-Gen Weapons, Stealth Fighters, Drones At Airshow

J35-A stealth fgighter, China's second stealth fighter, after the J-20.
China displayed its rapidly advancing military technology at the country's largest airshow in Zhuhai last week. The biennial event, which attracts global experts and industry leaders, serves as a major platform for China to demonstrate its weaponry and military might.
This year's exhibition featured a range of new hardware, including advanced fighter jets, missiles, and drones, CNN reported.
Here are some of the weapons showcased:
J35-A Stealth Fighter
- China's second stealth fighter, after the J-20.
- Equipped with two engines, unlike the US F-35 which has one.
- Can perform air combat missions and execute precision strikes on ground and maritime targets.
- Expected to have a twin navy variant soon.
HQ-19 Anti-Ballistic Missile System
- A next-generation surface-to-air missile system.
- Designed to intercept ballistic missiles outside the atmosphere.
- Can track and intercept hypersonic glide vehicles.
- Mounted on an 8x8 high-mobility vehicle and uses a "cold launch" mechanism.
Jetank Drone Mothership
- A massive UAV that can carry up to six tons of payload.
- Jet-powered, with a wingspan of 25 metres and a maximum takeoff weight of 16 tons.
- Can launch smaller drones onto the battlefield, similar to an aircraft carrier but in the air.
Orca Stealth Drone Ship
- A high-speed, 500-ton unmanned surface combat vessel.
- Designed to be radar-resistant with a trimaran structure for stability in harsh seas.
- Can carry out tasks such as fire strikes, air and missile defence, and anti-submarine operations.
- Equipped with phased array radars, vertical launch systems, and the ability to carry multiple types of missiles.
PL-15E Air-to-Air Missile
- Long-range air-to-air missile with folding tail fins for more compact storage in stealth jets.
- Range of around 200 km and a speed greater than five times the speed of sound.
- Comparable to the US AIM-120 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile.
Su-57 Stealth Fighter
- Russia's most advanced fighter jet, which made its debut outside Russia at the Zhuhai Airshow.
- Marks the growing military cooperation between China and Russia, with contracts signed for its export to other countries.
The airshow drew nearly 6 lakh visitors and secured more than 280 billion yuan in global orders.