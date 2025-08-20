China To Showcase 'Unrivalled' Extra Large New Drone Submarines: Report

China is preparing to showcase a new generation of unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs) during a military parade in Beijing, underscoring its growing ability to contest US dominance at sea.

The display comes as the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN)-already the world's largest by hull numbers - accelerates efforts to modernise its fleet and project power across the Western Pacific. US officials and allies warn that Beijing's expanding naval arsenal could imperil freedom of navigation and heighten risks around Taiwan, a self-governed island China claims as its territory.

The September 3 parade, commemorating the 80th anniversary of Japan's World War II surrender, will highlight new weaponry that the Chinese Ministry of Defence says reflects "improved weapons, equipment." Rehearsal images shared on Chinese social media suggest that at least two classes of extra-large uncrewed underwater vehicles (XLUUVs) will make their public debut.

Naval News, a specialist defense outlet, identified at least two distinct UUV types among the systems spotted at Tiananmen Square. Measuring about 60 feet in length, the subs, fitted with torpedo-shaped hulls and pump-jet propulsion, appear built for stealth. One variant, marked AJX002, has been documented in earlier imagery, while another, slightly larger design has so far only been seen under cover.

During rehearsals, six craft were transported on tank carriers, four AJX002s and two of the unidentified type. Design features, including lifting lugs and a separable hull, suggest modularity and crane-launch capability.

According to Naval News, China now runs the world's largest XLUUV program, with at least five different types tested in recent years. The upcoming parade will mark the first time such systems are publicly displayed.

President Xi Jinping has set 2035 as the deadline for completing China's military modernisation.

