China Think-Tank Casts Doubt On Taliban's Unity, Governance Ability

China's official think-tank has said that the Taliban face a series of severe challenges.

A Chinese think-tank has said that the Taliban face a series of severe challenges, including those relating to unity and ability to establish an open and inclusive government, calling for a close cooperation between "all-weather" allies China and Pakistan to persuade the Afghan terrorist group to implement its commitments.

As the Taliban's interim government failed to win a global recognition, an article in the state-run Global Times on Saturday said: "China and Pakistan must cooperate closely on the Afghan issue to persuade the Afghan Taliban to establish an open and inclusive government and implement a moderate domestic and foreign policy".

Written by Liu Zongyi, secretary-general of Research Centre for China-South Asia Cooperation at the government-run Shanghai Institutes for International Studies, the article said: "at present, the verbal expression of the Afghan Taliban is very different from that in the past, but we do not know what specific policies they will champion in the future".

"The Afghan Taliban are now facing a series of severe challenges. First, the unity of Afghan Taliban itself. Second, whether the Afghan Taliban can establish an open and inclusive government.

"Third, food shortage is likely to lead to humanitarian disasters and refugees. Fourth, they hope to win the recognition and assistance of the international community, but at the same time, they also face the hatred, blockade, sanctions and even subversion of some hostile forces in the world," it said.

The article said that China and Pakistan, as "all-weather strategic partners", must work together to maintain and promote regional security and stability.

Titled "Why is it essential for China, Pakistan to enhance coordination against terrorists, safeguard regional stability", the article also criticised the premise among the strategic analysts that the seizure of power of the Taliban is a success for China and Pakistan.