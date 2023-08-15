China School Under Fire For Asking Girls Not to Behave 'Flirtatiously'

The images triggered anger and disbelief on social media.

A controversial sexual harassment course conducted at a middle school in China has triggered an online debate surrounding victim-blaming.

The school located in Zhaoqing, Guangdong, conducted a "mental health education" session during which they displayed images conveying the message that individuals experiencing sexual harassment do so due to their "flamboyant dressing and flirtatious behavior", according to the state-run People's Daily.

As reported by the newspaper, the content of the lesson that sparked controversy comprises: "Sexual harassment is mainly motivated by sexual desire. Many victims' sexual harassment encounters are caused by their dressing up and acting coquettishly. Therefore, as girls, you should know how to protect yourself. Transparent, revealing clothing, words, and deeds must not be frivolous."

The images from the contentious teaching material, which surfaced only this month, have triggered outrage and astonishment on social media. Many are attributing this to conservative perspectives that they believe highlight the entrenched gender inequality within a patriarchal society.

Last week, due to the public outcry, local education authorities issued a statement acknowledging that the course material had led to misunderstandings among citizens.

"The lecture contained some inappropriate expressions, which caused misunderstanding among (online users)," the statement said.

The County Education Bureau condemned the incident and directed the school to undertake corrective measures. They emphasized the need to rigorously implement the teaching lecture and courseware review process, enhance educational administration, strengthen teacher training, and elevate the standard of educational initiatives.

However, the official statement also incited a backlash among social media users. Many objected to the use of the term "misunderstanding" in the statement, contending that the teaching materials were not an innocent mistake but rather a manifestation of deeply ingrained patriarchal beliefs widespread throughout the country.