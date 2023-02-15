China Says US Balloons Flew Over Xinjiang, Tibet, Warns Of Countermeasures

The White House has disputed China's allegations. (Representational)

China said today that US high altitude balloons flew over its Xinjiang and Tibet regions, and it will take measures against US entities that undermine Chinese sovereignty as a diplomatic dispute festered.

China said earlier this week that US balloons had flown over its airspace without permission more than 10 times since May 2022, without giving details on their location.

Foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin has said US balloons made round-the-world flights.

"Without the approval of relevant Chinese authorities, it has illegally flown at least 10 times over China's territorial airspace, including over Xinjiang, Tibet and other provinces," Wang told a regular daily briefing on Wednesday.

The White House has disputed China's allegations.

The ongoing dispute follows the US military's shooting down earlier this month off the coast of South Carolina of what it called a Chinese spy balloon.

Beijing says its balloon was a civilian research vessel, and that Washington overreacted.

Washington later added six Chinese entities connected to Beijing's suspected surveillance balloon program to an export blacklist.

"The US has abused force, overreacted, escalated the situation, and used this as a pretext to illegally sanction Chinese companies and institutions," Wang said on Wednesday.

"China is firmly opposed to this and will take countermeasures against relevant U.S. entities that undermine China's sovereignty and security in accordance with the law," Wang said.

