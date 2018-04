A defunct Chinese space laboratory was moments away from re-entering Earth's atmosphere near Brazil on Monday as it meets a fiery end, two years after it stopped working. The roughly eight-tonne Tiangong-1 module was expected to re-enter between 8:42 am and 9:01 am (0042 GMT and 0101 GMT) at 40.24 degrees west longitude, 27.4 degrees south latitude, or off Sao Paulo, according to the China Manned Space Agency.