A US cabinet member met Taiwan's leader on Monday, a trip condemned by China (Representational)

China said on Wednesday it opposed any official US ties with Taiwan under any pretext, after US Health Secretary Alex Azar's visit to Taiwan.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters during a daily briefing that those who play with fire will get burnt.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)