China's military said it had carried out combat drills around Taiwan on Sunday, the second such exercises in less than a month.

The People's Liberation Army's Eastern Theatre Command said in a statement late on Sunday that its forces had organised "joint combat readiness patrols and actual combat drills" in the sea and airspace around Taiwan.

