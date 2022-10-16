Put 'People And Their Lives First' In Covid Pandemic: China's Xi At Key Meet

Xi Jingping was addressing at the start of a major Communist Party meeting in Beijing.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Sunday that China had put "the people and their lives first" when dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic as he spoke at the start of a major Communist Party meeting in Beijing.

Xi said China had "protected people's safety and health to the highest degree and achieved significant positive results in coordinating epidemic prevention and control and social and economic development".

