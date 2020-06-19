China Publishes Coronavirus Genome Data After Latest Beijing Outbreak

There has been a new outbreak of COVID-19 in China's capital city of Beijing. (Representational)

China has published the genome data for the coronavirus behind the latest COVID-19 outbreak in the capital city of Beijing, the website of state-backed National Microbiology Data Center showed on Friday.

State-backed Beijing News also reported that the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention submitted the genome sequencing data for the virus to the World Health Organization, which had previously sought access to the data.

