Alleged China Crash Video Shows Nosedive In Final Seconds

Plane crash in China: The unverified video shows plane's nosedive before it crashed

Shortly after a China Eastern passenger plane with 132 people on board crashed in the mountains of southern China this afternoon, videos showed burning wreckage on the hillside and thick smoke.

The Boeing 737 aircraft was flying from Kunming city to Guangzhou when it "lost airborne contact over Wuzhou" city in the Guangxi region, said the Civil Aviation Administration of China.

The plane crashed in Teng county near Wuzhou and caused a mountain fire.

A video tweeted by ChinaAviationReview, an unverified account, showed what it said were the "final seconds of Mu5735". It claimed the video was that of the plane's nosedive at a great speed before it crashed into the mountains.

Worries about a plane crash spread when local media reported that China Eastern flight MU5735 had not arrived as planned in Guangzhou after taking off from Kunming a little after 1:00 pm.

Flight tracker FlightRadar24 showed no more data for MU5735 after 2:22 pm local time, when it had reached Wuzhou. It showed the plane had sharply dropped from an altitude of 29,100 feet to 3,225 feet in the span of 1.36 minutes, before flight information stopped.

A villager was quoted by AFP as telling a local site that the plane had "completely fallen apart" and he had seen nearby forest areas destroyed by a fire.