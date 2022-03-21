Updates: China Plane Crashes With 132 On Board

The plane crashed into a countryside and caused a mountain fire.

A China Eastern Airlines aircraft with 132 people on board crashed in mountains in south China on Monday while on a flight from the city of Kunming to Guangzhou, China's Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said.

The jet involved in the accident was a Boeing 737 aircraft and the number of casualties was not immediately known, state broadcaster CCTV said. Rescue was on its way, it said.

Here are the LIVE updates on the China plane crash:

Mar 21, 2022 15:33 (IST) The website of China Eastern Airlines was presented in black and white, which airlines do in response to a crash as a sign of respect for the assumed victims.



Mar 21, 2022 15:32 (IST) The aircraft involved wasn't a new-generation Boeing Max jet, the model involved in previous fatal crashes

The re-engined Max narrow-body was grounded in March 2019 in the wake of fatal crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia. That particular make of plane still hasn't returned to commercial service in China.

Mar 21, 2022 15:31 (IST) The China Eastern passenger jet crashed in the rural countryside near Wuzhou city, Guangxi region and "caused a mountain fire", Chinese state media CCTV said.



One villager told a local news site that the plane involved in the crash had "completely fallen apart" and he had seen nearby forest areas destroyed by a fire caused when the plane crashed onto the mountainside.

Mar 21, 2022 15:12 (IST) China plane crash update: Rescuers assemble at the spot

Rescuers have been assembled and are approaching the site.

Mar 21, 2022 15:06 (IST) China's last fatal plane accident was in 2010

The safety record of China's airline industry has been among the best in the world over the past decade.



According to Aviation Safety Network, China's last fatal jet accident was in 2010, when 44 of 96 people on board were killed when an Embraer E-190 regional jet flown by Henan Airlines crashed on approach to Yichun airport in low visibility.

Mar 21, 2022 14:58 (IST) Plane Crash In China Latest: Plane Carrying 132 Crashes In China, Causes Mountain Fire: 10 Points

