China Passes Law To Counter Foreign Sanctions: Cabinet

China passed a new law Thursday to counter foreign sanctions, as Beijing looks to build its defences against rising US and EU pressure over trade and human rights.

Countermeasures in the law include "refusal to issue visas, denial of entry, deportation... and sealing, seizing, and freezing property of individuals or businesses that adhere to foreign sanctions against Chinese businesses or officials," according to the text published by the National People's Congress standing committee, China's top legislature.

