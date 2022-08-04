China Military Drills Around Taiwan Unjustified, Says EU Diplomatic Chief

China is set to kick off its largest-ever military exercises encircling Taiwan. (File)

The EU's diplomatic chief Thursday condemned China's planned military exercises around Taiwan, saying US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the island was "no justification" for them.

"There is no justification to use a visit as pretext for aggressive military activity in the Taiwan Strait. It is normal and routine for legislators from our countries to travel internationally," EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell tweeted from Phnom Penh, where he is holding talks with regional powers.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)