China Launches 'Robot Plan' To Save Millions From Elderly Care Crisis

To deal with a rapidly ageing population, China has launched a pilot programme to deploy robots to alleviate the pressure of elderly care. The government has invited organisations to participate in the programme to enhance the integration of robotics into smart elderly care, as labour shortage poses a big problem.

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, in collaboration with the Ministry of Civil Affairs, issued a notice on Monday (Jun 9), outlining three areas of elderly care: home, community and institutional settings.

As per the notice, as accessed by the South China Morning Post, the programme aims to improve the "quality of life for senior citizens" by reducing the caregiving burden on families. It also highlights labour shortages in communities and institutional care, adding that the introduction of robots may enhance the "overall elderly care infrastructure".

Over the next three years, the companies participating in the initiative would be required to conduct trials of over 200 robotic systems in more than 200 households, or deploy at least 20 units in 20 communities or institutions.

"They are also encouraged to develop industry standards and evaluation frameworks," the report highlighted.

China's ageing population

The development comes in the backdrop of China's population ageing crisis, exacerbated due to decades-long one-child policy, declining birth rates and increasing life expectancies. According to government data, China's population aged 60 and above surpassed 300 million, or 22 per cent of the total population by the end of 2024. Over 200 million of them were aged 65 and older, representing more than 15 per cent of the overall population.

A Pew Research report has claimed that by 2035, a third of China's population (400 million) is expected to be above the age of 60. China, which prides itself in being the 'world's factory', needs the young population to drive its manufacturing business, which might suffer as the population decline worsens.