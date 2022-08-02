



Breaking News

Ahead Of Nancy Pelosi's Expected Visit, Chinese Fighter Jets Cross Taiwan Strait

Chinese fighter jets have crossed the Taiwan Strait, Beijing's state media reported Tuesday night, as tensions flare over an expected visit to the island by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

"China's Su-35 fighter jets are crossing the Taiwan Straits," state TV CGTN reported, without adding further details.

The Chinese leadership has repeatedly warned against Pelosi, a long-time critic of Beijing, making a trip to self-ruled Taiwan, which China claims as its own.

Earlier today, four US warships, including an aircraft carrier, were positioned in waters east of Taiwan on what the country's Navy called routine deployments.