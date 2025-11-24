China Education Tycoon Faces Backlash For His Letter From Vacation Amid Staff Workload Concerns

Chinese education giant New Oriental has faced online criticism after its founder, Yu Minhong, shared an internal message with employees while vacationing in Antarctica. The message, meant to celebrate the company's 32nd anniversary, has been called tone-deaf and self-focused, especially as staff reportedly struggle with long working hours, reported South China Morning Post.

New Oriental was founded in Beijing in 1993 and initially provided test preparation and tutoring services for exams like the Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) and Graduate Record Examinations (GRE). In 2006, the company completed its public listing on the New York Stock Exchange and has also entered online e-commerce in recent years.

In his message, Yu described the natural beauty of Antarctica and described standing "amidst the icy world of Antarctica," surrounded by "vast whiteness, foil-like icebergs, and boundless peace."

He also recounted his personal struggles, including the challenges he faced starting the company after leaving Peking University.

Yu drew parallels between the penguins of Antarctica and the company's employees, encouraging them to remain united and optimistic.

He said that penguins, despite difficult conditions, rely on each other's warmth and resilience to survive the winter, raising offspring from generation to generation. He asked if this wasn't similar to our situation at New Oriental.

Employees criticised the message because it focused primarily on Yu's experience and leave, rather than addressing employees' difficulties and work pressures. Many employees expressed frustration with the long working hours and heavy workload. One employee reported having to work late on the company's anniversary.

Another employee posted on social media titled "A Reply to Yu Minhong," expressing dissatisfaction with the internal message and highlighting the gap between leadership and employee experiences.

The incident has sparked online debate about management communication, employee well-being, and the founders responsibilities to their team.