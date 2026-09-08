China Denies Arming Russia, But Report Points To Drone-Material Shipments

China's state-owned Jilin Chemical Fibre Group supplied Russia with a key material used to make military drones, according to reports.

The documents show that 46 tonnes of a chemical material used to make high-strength carbon fibre were shipped to Alabuga-Volokno, a subsidiary of Russia's state-owned nuclear energy company Rosatom, according to documents reviewed by Politico.

The company is involved in producing materials used in Russia's Geran kamikaze drones, based on Iran's Shahed drone design.

The shipment was reportedly made earlier this year. The documents show that the material, known as a polyacrylonitrile (PAN) precursor, was listed under a customs code normally used for civilian synthetic fibres such as nylon and polyester.

David Albright, a US weapons expert, estimated that the amount shipped from China could provide enough carbon fibre for up to 1,300 kamikaze drones.

The documents were obtained by the Ukrainian Security and Cooperation Centre (USCC) and shared with the US and UK governments.

The US and its allies have repeatedly accused Beijing of supplying Russia with dual-use goods. These products can be used for both civilian and military purposes.

China, though, has denied supplying weapons to Russia. Its embassy in Washington said Beijing has "never provided lethal weapons" to either side in the Ukraine war and strictly controls dual-use exports. However, former US officials said it would be difficult for a Chinese state-owned company to make such a shipment without government officials knowing about it.

Russia has also rejected the allegations. A Rosatom spokesperson said the company operates within Russian laws and called claims of wrongdoing false.

The USCC said it has found records of at least eight tenders for PAN precursor shipments from Jilin Chemical Fibre Group to Alabuga-Volokno since 2022. Alabuga-Volokno has been under Western sanctions since 2023. Jilin Chemical Fibre Group, however, has not been sanctioned by Western governments.

The revelations come just weeks before US President Donald Trump is expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in Washington.