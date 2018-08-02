China Cracks Down On Online Music For 'Vulgar, Fascist Content'

18 key online music platforms were asked to conduct checks of their content. (Representational)

A crackdown on vulgar online content has seen the removal of thousands of videos, online music, cartoons, and investigations into musical works advocating fascism or militarism, China's cultural authority said on Thursday.

The Ministry of Culture and Tourism said in a statement that it had ordered 18 key online music platforms to conduct checks of their online content. It said 4,664 online music products, over 100,000 video clips and 4,300 user comments were removed for violations, Xinhua news agency reported.

The ministry also directed local cultural authorities in Beijing Municipality, Zhejiang and Guangdong provinces to investigate cases of online musical works advocating fascism or militarism, the statement said.

A total of 977 online animated works and 167 comics were removed in self-inspections carried out by 11 online cartoon companies.

The ministry said it would strengthen supervision over such operators to crack down on online pornographic, vulgar, violent and unethical content, as well as those abetting crime. It will also encouraged the public to report any violations.