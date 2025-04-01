Advertisement

Conducted "Law Enforcement Patrols" Around Taiwan: China Coast Guard

China on Tuesday sent its army, navy, air and rocket forces to surround Taiwan for drills Beijing.

Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong sailing in waters off Taiwan.
Beijing, China:

China's coast guard said it had conducted "law enforcement patrols" around Taiwan on Tuesday, the same day Beijing announced military drills around the island. 

"Coast guard vessel formations conducted law enforcement patrols in waters surrounding Taiwan Island, and carried out drills such as inspection and capture, interception and detention operations against unwarranted vessels", according to a statement from Zhu Anqing, spokesperson of the East China Sea Bureau of the China Coast Guard.

