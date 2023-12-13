China Circus Faces Legal Action For Allowing Children To Ride Tigers For Pics

The circus was charging $2.8 for each photo on Tiger's back. (Representative pic)

A Chinese circus has been shut down after it emerged that they were allowing children to ride on a tiger's back for photo opportunities. According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the circus in Tiandong County, Guangxi Province was charging 20 yuan ($2.8) for each photograph on the animal's back. The potentially dangerous activity was first highlighted when a video of a young boy sitting on a tiger emerged on social media earlier this month.

The clip showed the boy being lifted onto the back of a tiger. The big cat had its hind legs tied down to a metal platform, however, its front legs and tail were seen moving. Citing sources, SCMP reported that the tiger was not sedated during the incident.

The short video surfaced on X (formerly Twitter) as well. It showed a man seated on a chair in front of the tiger with a camera and lighting, capturing the interactions between the animal and the children while others waited for their turn in a long queue.

As soon as the video went viral on Chinese social media, the Tiandong County Bureau of Culture, Sports, Radio, Television, and Tourism ordered an investigation into the practice. Officials issued a notice demanding the immediate cessation of performances and initiated legal action against the circus operators.

The agency told state broadcaster CCTV that the circus had been conducting "unauthorised performances" at Hengli Square in Tiandong county.

The video has sparked heated discussions among online viewers. "What if the tiger injures or even eats a child?" asked one user. "This tiger must have endured much to submit to such treatment. Circus operators are irresponsible, exploiting the animal to satisfy human curiosity," pointed out another.

"I feel so sorry for the tiger. It has gone from being the 'king of beasts' to a pitiful creature being ridden by humans," said another. "Children are fearless, adults are ignorant, and businessmen are unethical. Treating a tiger like a toy not only lacks basic ethics but also gambles with human lives. It's a dangerous farce!" expressed a fourth.

Meanwhile, in a similar incident, a zoo in China launched a "tiger-fishing" attraction in 2020, where visitors could dangle pieces of meat to attract the animals. SCMP reported that the video showed many visitors, including children, on a platform without protective barriers holding poles with lines dangling meat above three adult tigers.