China Backs Pak After Terror Funding Watchdog Retains It In Grey List

China said FATF has given Pakistan more time to implement its action plan on counter terror activities.

China on Friday played down reports that it backed India and other countries against Pakistan at the just concluded FATF meet in Paris that retained the country in the Grey List.

China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told an online media briefing in Beijing that the Financial Action Task Force meeting has decided to give Pakistan more time to implement its action plan on money laundering and terrorist financing.

"China's position on the relevant issue remains unchanged. Pakistan has made enormous efforts in improving its counter-terror financing system, which has been recognised by the vast majority of the FATF members at its latest plenary meeting concluded on February 20 in Paris," he said.

"It was decided at the meeting that Pakistan will be allowed more time to continue implementing its action plan," Geng said, a day after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke to Chinese President Xi Jinping.

China said it stands ready to work with relevant parties to offer more assistance to Pakistan in its efforts against terrorism.

"China maintains that the purpose and aim of the FATF is to support countries' efforts to strengthen institutions against money laundering and terror financing and safeguard international financing system," the spokesman said.

The Paris-based FATF, which supervises effective implementation of legal, regulatory and operational measures for combating money laundering, terrorist financing, during the meeting decided continuation of Pakistan in the "Grey List", sources said.