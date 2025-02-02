China Astronauts Generate Rocket Fuel, Oxygen In Space Using "Artificial Photosynthesis"

China's Shenzhou-19 crew aboard the Tiangong space station have created oxygen and ingredients for rocket fuel for the first time with the help of "artificial photosynthesis" technology.

The crew has successfully conducted maiden in-orbit demonstration of the technology, thereby paving the way for future exploration of space, including crewed moon landing before 2030, the South China Morning Post reported.

According to the China Manned Space (CMS) website, they carried out 12 experiments inside a drawer-shaped device and used semiconductor catalysts for converting carbon dioxide and water into oxygen.

The researchers were able to produce hydrocarbon ethylene, which could be used as a rocket fuel. They started looking into the idea of “extraterrestrial artificial photosynthesis” in 2015.

The experiments focused on key technologies such as conversion of carbon dioxide at room temperature, gas transport and separation at solid-liquid-gas multiphase reaction interfaces in microgravity, and real-time detection of reaction products.

The "artificial photosynthesis" technology significantly reduces energy consumption as it is capable of working efficiently at room temperature and standard atmospheric pressure.

Through catalyst adjustments, it can be tailored to produce various products such as methane or ethylene for propulsion.

State broadcaster CCTV stated that the technology mimics the "natural photosynthesis process of green plants through engineered physical and chemical methods, utilising carbon dioxide resources in confined spaces or extraterrestrial atmospheres to produce oxygen and carbon-based fuels”.

It added that this work could provide critical technical support for future exploration in outer space and human survival.

Earlier, experiments related to photosynthesis on board the International Space Station (ISS), have focused on plant growth, besides understanding how microgravity affects natural photosynthesis.

The ISS utilises electricity from its solar panels to split water into hydrogen and oxygen, allowing it to supply breathable air for the astronauts onboard.

Katharina Brinkert from the University of Bremen in Germany said while this process is effective, it remains energy intensive, which means it would not be practical for long-haul missions.

In a 2023 study, her team stated that generating oxygen on the space station consumes nearly one-third of the total energy required to operate its environmental control and the life support system.