A building worker receiving Anhui Zhifei Longcom vaccine in Hefei, in China's eastern Anhui province.

China carried out about 10.5 million vaccinations against COVID-19 on May 7, bringing the total number administered to 308.23 million, according to data released by the National Health Commission on Saturday.

